Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Stick to The Script' in Playoff Run

The Washington Commanders have enjoyed playing football over the last six weeks. With Taylor Heinicke replacing the injured Carson Wentz, coach Ron Rivera's team has rattled off six wins in the last seven games.

Washington is now in the seventh seed in the NFC after its impressive run. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who has taken the lead on offense for the Commanders of late, knows what the team must do to fortify its position in the playoff race.

"We've just got to stick to the script and do the thing that we've been doing to win as far as preparation," Robinson said in a sit down with Julia Donaldson. "We gotta keep preparing like we're going to go win football games. I think as long as everybody keeps that same focus up, we can step on the field with anybody and compete."

That "script'' is running the football. It's something that Robinson Jr. has been more involved in over the last couple of weeks. The rookie rushed for 105 yards against the Atlanta Falcons and caught his first-ever receiving touchdown in a superb performance as Washington moved to 7-5 with a 19-13 win.

Early on, his rookie campaign was slowed as he missed the opening four games due to the shooting incident back in August that saw him shot twice. But the 23-year-old is quickly getting back to himself on the field.

"It's all starting to come back together … I lost a lot where I was, and still trying to progress in this league with all this talent, it's a lot of work," Robinson said. "I'm insecure sometimes thinking I'm not going to live up to my name, but I'm just trying to stick to what I believe, and I believe I'm gonna be alright."

Robinson Jr. has rushed for 467 yards and two touchdowns through his eight games. He is making up for lost time, and the rookie is now one of the driving forces behind the Commanders' once-unlikely playoff push.

What's next? "Stick to the script'' sounds like a fine plan.

