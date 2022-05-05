Skip to main content

Landon Collins 'Likes' Idea of Signing with Washington Commanders?

The Commanders did express interest to keep Collins after he experienced a good and healthy season in 2021 in the linebacker/safety hybrid role. But ...

Does Landon Collins want to return to the Washington Commanders?

As we understand it, Collins was asked to restructure his contract earlier in the offseason to help provide cap room to help build the roster. Collins reportedly agreed to do so ... but after the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, the team asked Collins to restructure again, and he declined.

"I'll just take my chances in free agency,'' he said.

The veteran safety (and hybrid linebacker) was then released by the club with a post-June 1 designation.

But he remains available in free agency, and when Washington fans on social media suggest Collins return to the Commanders?

Collins seems to like the suggestion.

In 2019, Collins signed a massive six-year, $84 million contract with Washington, making him one of the richest free agents in the NFL that year. However, in his three years in Washington, Collins failed to reach the same heights he achieved with the New York Giants.

The Commanders did express interest to keep Collins after he experienced a good and healthy season in 2021 in the linebacker/safety hybrid role. But Wentz and his $28.2 million salary cap hit for 2022 made things tight.

The market for Collins has simply not been there.

Has Washington completely moved on from the idea of a Collins reunion? Who is here in his place to achieve his level of impact? Khakle Hudson? Fourth-round rookie Percy Butler? Ask more from Kamren Curl, who already has his hands full?

Collins last year recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. There is value there. A reunion is worthy of consideration.

