Carson The Commander: Colts Trade Wentz to Washington

The Commanders get their quarterback.

One day after the Russell Wilson sweepstakes ended for the Washington Commanders, they trade for their quarterback.

Carson Wentz

USATSI_17487634 (1)

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are sending quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

The Commanders and Colts will swap second-round picks in 2022, and the Commanders will send a third-round pick in 2022 and 2023. The 2023 third-round pick converts to a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of offensive snaps in 2022.

For Wentz, joining the Commanders marks his third team in three years after spending the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2021 with the Colts.

Wentz has proven that he can win in the right situation. He was the starting quarterback for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL late in the season.

Wentz has slightly regressed since his Super Bowl win, but still had a solid year in his first season with the Colts. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Even though Wentz may not be the shiniest toy on the shelf this offseason, he would be an upgrade to what the Commanders currently have and cost significantly less than other options on the market, considering it only took two third-round picks to bring Wentz to the Commanders.

Trading for Wentz doesn't exactly rule the Commanders out of the rookie quarterback conversation, but by trading for him, the team is making a strong investment with him under center.

USATSI_17479619

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

RON RIVERA

Ron Rivera

According to Schefter, the Commanders are taking on his full contract. Wentz is set to make $63 million over the next three seasons and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

