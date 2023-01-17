Chargers Fire Joe Lombardi; Commanders Interested?

The Washington Commanders are searching for a new offensive coordinator, and one of the most respected in the game could be looking for a new home.

The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising move Tuesday morning, firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after two seasons with the team.

The Chargers season ended Saturday after surrendering a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Lombardi's Chargers threw for the third-most passing yards this season and the eighth-most yards overall.

Now, Lombardi could be looking for a new job and the Washington Commanders have a vacancy.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise.

Lombardi, 51, doesn't have many ties to the current Commanders staff, but his grandfather Vince is an NFL icon and he has garnered respect from around the league. His grandfather coached in Washington D.C. for his final professional season in 1969.

Lombardi also won a Super Bowl trophy named after his grandfather in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints, helping catapult Drew Brees into one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

Lombardi has a decent track record working with Brees and helping elevate Justin Herbert's game. Having an offensive coordinator like that on staff could help the Commanders get over the hump and make their first playoff appearance since the 2020 season.

