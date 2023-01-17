Commanders Have QB 'Choices': Carr, Jackson, Rodgers?

The Washington Commanders need a new quarterback, but with so many options, which way will the franchise go?

As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For the Washington Commanders, they had three.

Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke swapped starting positions before Sam Howell came in for the Week 18 clash against the Dallas Cowboys and looked good.

So that begs the question, what does Washington do in its quarterback search?

With so many options, they are almost spoilt for choice. Does the franchise go young, stick with Howell, and see what they have? Going off his performance vs. Dallas, Howell did show promising signs.

But being the starter for a meaningless game with no pressure is one thing, but being named the team's starter is another thing.

Are Wentz and Heinicke the answer? Likely not.

So, where does the search go now? Well, this is where it gets fun...really fun.

With so many quarterback futures up in limbo, the Commanders will have a few players to choose from.

Let's go through them.

First is Derek Carr. After being left out by the Las Vegas Raiders towards the end of the season, Carr's future isn't. He is a viable option.

He possesses all the skills necessary to take the Commanders where they want to go.

Next is Aaron Rodgers. This may be a pipedream, but for head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew, it certainly at least warrants a phone call.

However, will the franchise want the "will he or won't he" saga on if he retires or keeps playing will it surely get on everyone's nerves? Washington wants and needs stability.

Will Rodgers bring that? Sure...for one season. Is that enough?

What about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

Like Rodgers, this could be considered a pipedream, but with Jackson's future with the Ravens murky at best, could there be an avenue for Rivera and co to steal him away from Baltimore?

Each day that passes and Jackson doesn't put pen to paper, the chances of Lamar staying in Baltimore diminish.

While acquiring a quarterback like those mentioned above will require some serious salary cap massaging, it can be done.

Just how hard the Commanders go in this offseason will tell us a lot about them moving forward.

Rodgers, Carr, Jackson, or another player not yet on the radar? Or stick with what got them an 8-8-1 record this season?

Choices...too many choices.

