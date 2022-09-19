Skip to main content

'Moxie and Gumption': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Sounds Off on Offense

The Washington Commanders have been impressive on offense through two weeks, averaging 27.5 points per game. But what did Ron Rivera have to say about the unit after the loss against the Detroit Lions?

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has a colorful vocabulary.

In last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he said he learned his team had some "moxie." This week, in a 36-27 loss against the Detroit Lions, he learned that the offense had "gumption."

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, moxie is a "force of character, determination, or nerve." Gumption is "shrewd or spirited initiative and resourcefulness."

The spirited initiative from the offense came when the team trailed 22-0 at halftime and managed to make it a one-score game in the middle of the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they dug themselves into a hole too deep.

But, the Commanders offense deserves some credit. Carson Wentz and the rest of the unit could have easily folded when they saw themselves down three scores with nothing going right in the first 30 minutes of the game. However, they turned things around and had a chance to get back in the driver's seat.

Wentz and the offense managed to move the chains only twice in the first half, but the team saw four touchdowns in five second-half drives. That definitely took a lot of gumption.

Next week, the offense will hopefully be able to bring its moxie and gumption in a game it needs to win against a division rival.

The Commanders return home next week to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

