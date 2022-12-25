NFC Playoff Picture: Commanders In For Christmas?

The Washington Commanders lost Saturday to the San Francisco 49ers. Where does that put them in the current NFC playoff picture?

The Washington Commanders are waking up on Christmas morning with a present in their stocking.

The gift isn't as big as the Dallas Cowboys' confidence-boosting win against the Philadelphia Eagles or the Minnesota Vikings' 61-yard field goal to win another one-possession contest, but considering how naughty the Commanders were starting 1-4 this season, they will take it.

The present? The seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture and the ability to control their own destiny for the final two games at home.

Simply put, if the Commanders can beat the Cleveland Browns and Cowboys in the final two weeks at home, Washington will punch a ticket to the postseason.

That's because everyone else fighting for one of the last two NFC playoff spots lost on Christmas Eve.

The Giants lost on the aforementioned last-second field goal from Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.

The Lions had the ball run down their throats against the Carolina Panthers.

And the Seahawks couldn't shake off the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture ...

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

3. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) *plays Sunday at Arizona Cardinals

5. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

6. New York Giants (8-6-1)

7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

9. Detroit Lions (7-8)

10. Green Bay Packers (6-8) *plays Sunday at Miami Dolphins

The two teams the Commanders need to keep their eye on are the Seahawks and Lions, as they're the two teams who can take their spot with a win and Washington loss next week.

The Seahawks host the Jets, while the Lions face the Bears at home. Both are winnable games, which only puts more pressure on the Commanders to defeat the Browns at FedEx Field next Sunday at 1 p.m.

