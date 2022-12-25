Commanders Bench Taylor Heinicke in Loss vs. 49ers

Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to keep him in the game for the Washington Commanders in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Washington Commanders (7-7-1) will fly back home shaking their heads after missing an opportunity in a 37-20 loss against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Saturday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.

The Commanders opted to play keepaway in the first half from the Niners, and the strategy worked. Washington allowed just one score, a 71-yard touchdown run by Ray Ray McCloud, and responded with a touchdown of its own by rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

However, in the second half, the Niners put their foot on the gas on offense and defense. 49ers tight end George Kittle scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, which gave the Niners a 14-point lead.

Washington responded with a Terry McLaurin touchdown to cut the deficit in half, but the defense could not contain the San Francisco offense with a 54-yard play to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The Commanders tried to get back in the game, but turned the ball over on successive possessions, ultimately leading Ron Rivera to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz, who hadn't played since Week 6.

Wentz led a touchdown drive on his first series, but it was too little, too late.

While the Commanders remain inside the playoff picture thanks to losses from the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, Washington returns home with a quarterback controversy and more questions than answers.

The Commanders return to action on New Year's Day when they face the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field. Kickoff is scheduled for a week from Sunday at 1 p.m.

