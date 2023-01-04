NFL Betting Odds: Commanders Huge Underdogs vs. Cowboys in Week 18

The Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys in what is a meaningless game for Ron Rivera's team and SI Sportsbook's odds reflect the mood in the nation's capital.

The Washington Commanders (7-8-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at FedEx Field in their last game of the season. Just two weeks ago, the Commanders had their playoff destiny in their hands...and have let it slip straight through.

The Commanders are now without a win since Nov. 28, a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, Washington has had three losses and a draw.

Unlike Washington, the Dallas Cowboys, who have everything to play for on Sunday, are, as expected, overwhelming favorites per SI Sportsbook.

Mike McCarthy's team is currently 5.5-point favorites to win their 13th game of the season.

With both teams having polar opposite agendas heading into Sunday's game, it appears that Vegas knows precisely what will happen. Dallas will win.

Washington's current odds sit at a whopping 3.05 to upset the rolling Cowboys. While it is unknown if Rivera will rest a host of his starters, he stated earlier in the week that he is "playing to win."

While that is a nice sentiment early in the week, his tune could change when it gets closer to game time.

There is a small carrot dangling in front of the Commanders. After all, it's Dallas Week, and what better way to end the season than inflicting a defeat on your division rivals?

With Washington's fall from grace over the last month and his questionable quarterback call, there have been some calls for Rivera to be given his marching orders. While unlikely to happen at this stage, a win over Dallas might keep the wolves at bay for a while longer.

While some might think the Commanders are in a position for an upset, Vegas clearly doesn't and has Dallas beating Washington rather easily to inflict further pain on its division rivals and have them on a five-game winless streak to end the year.

