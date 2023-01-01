After a disastrous three-interception performance in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz could be back on the bench next week.

The Washington Commanders entered Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field with a chance to clinch a playoff berth ... but instead could be eliminated from postseason contention by night's end.

Given two home games with destiny firmly in their control, the Commanders opted to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke at quarterback - and rather than receiving a spark in the passing game, saw Wentz implode, throwing three interceptions and accumulating just 143 passing yards while completing only 16 of 28 passes (57 percent) as Washington (7-8-1) fell 24-10 to Cleveland (7-9).

So, another change due next week against the Dallas Cowboys?

"We'll see," coach Ron Rivera said, uttering two words that mean a lot more than one might think.

Commanders coach Rivera, who was integral to the acquisition of Wentz and the decision to start him over Heinicke, recapped the 30-year-old's performance as his team's playoff hopes and fan support diminish.

"I thought he had his moments," Rivera said. "I thought that drive just before the end of the half is what we were looking for - good ball control, we ate the clock. Expected (Wentz) to come out in the third quarter and do it and we didn't."

Rivera alluded to the Commanders' dominant, 21-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that took 11:27 off the clock to close the second quarter, serving as Washington's lone trip to the endzone.

After such a promising series, Wentz and company's second half showed little in the way of hope, as Washington's five true drives included two punts, one field goal, an interception and a turnover on downs as Cleveland owned the final 30 minutes, outscoring the Commanders 21-3.

If the Green Bay Packers defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening, Washington's hopes will be officially squashed - but even before Rivera was aware of that, he failed to commit to Wentz for the season finale.

"We'll see," Rivera said. "We'll sit down and talk with the coaches tomorrow after we watch the tape, and we'll go from there."

That open-mindedness signals a Wentz problem ... and a Washington QB problem that continues to be an annual issue.

The Commanders are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. Sunday inside FedEx Field ... but several questions remain to be answered before kickoff. How will they be answered?

"We'll see.''

