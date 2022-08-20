Commanders vs. Chiefs GAMEDAY: Will Patrick Mahomes Play?

It's the second preseason game of the year, which is unofficially known as the starters' "dress rehearsal" and their best look at what the regular season will look like before it starts.

For the Washington Commanders starters, that means a date with the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, who have made it to the AFC Championship in each of the last four seasons.

Leading the Chiefs to their success has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has arguably been the league's best player over the past five years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid faces the annual dilemma of whether to give Mahomes the reps necessary to get loose before the season or to rest him and avoid potential injury.

Last week, the New York Jets started former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and he suffered a knee injury that could force him to miss the season opener. However, Reid and the Chiefs value the playing time and will play Mahomes against the Commanders.

Mahomes played in the opening drive of the team's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, completing six of his seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Last year, the Chiefs' starters played three possessions during the second preseason game, so that might be an indicator of how long the first-team will play today.

While this wouldn't have been good news for the Commanders if today was a regular-season game, the defense gets to face one of the best quarterbacks in the league as it gears up for the regular season.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 4 p.m.