Commanders Fire Trainer Ryan Vermillion After DEA Drug Raid, Ron Rivera Confirms

The Ryan Vermillion era in Washington is officially over.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the former head athletic trainer has been relieved of his duties after a months-long investigation with federal law enforcement.

“Ryan's employment has been terminated," Rivera said. "I want to emphasize that the U.S. Government confirmed from the outset that it viewed the organization as a witness, and not as a subject or target of the investigation.”

The statement comes after Vermillion agreed to a deferred prosecution at U.S. District Court today in Virginia after his home and work office was raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency last October. Vermillion won't face any charges, but rather a statement of facts.

In addition to being fired by the team, the league has suspended Vermillion indefinitely and the NFLPA will launch its own investigation into the matter.

Vermillion, who came to Washington after a long stint in Carolina with Rivera, was placed on administrative leave in October 2021 after the investigation against the athletic trainer opened.

The Commanders had a staff of athletic trainers fill the void while Vermillion was on leave, but the team named Al Bellamy head athletic trainer back in April on a permanent basis.

Despite moving on to Bellamy, the door hadn't closed yet on Vermillion ... until now.

Now that the chapter on Vermillion is officially closed, the Commanders can continue to move forward from their reputation of scandal and controversy.

However, with owner Dan Snyder's investigation on sexual harassment and toxic workplace environments still ongoing, it is still a long time before the Commanders can fully break away from the unfortunate mistakes of their past.