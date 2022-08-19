Skip to main content

Commanders Fire Trainer Ryan Vermillion After DEA Drug Raid, Ron Rivera Confirms

Vermillion's home and work office were raided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency last October.

The Ryan Vermillion era in Washington is officially over.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the former head athletic trainer has been relieved of his duties after a months-long investigation with federal law enforcement.

“Ryan's employment has been terminated," Rivera said. "I want to emphasize that the U.S. Government confirmed from the outset that it viewed the organization as a witness, and not as a subject or target of the investigation.”

The statement comes after Vermillion agreed to a deferred prosecution at U.S. District Court today in Virginia after his home and work office was raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency last October. Vermillion won't face any charges, but rather a statement of facts.

In addition to being fired by the team, the league has suspended Vermillion indefinitely and the NFLPA will launch its own investigation into the matter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason GAMEDAY Preview

Washington prepares to face Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By Bri Amaranthus
Carson Wentz
Play

Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Outstanding' in Camp, Says Coach

Wentz has gotten some positive reviews in the first half of camp.

By Jeremy Brener
Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders, Running Back
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Antonio Gibson Practicing on Special Teams?

What we saw during Washington's last practice before heading to Kansas City on Friday.

By David Harrison

Vermillion, who came to Washington after a long stint in Carolina with Rivera, was placed on administrative leave in October 2021 after the investigation against the athletic trainer opened.

The Commanders had a staff of athletic trainers fill the void while Vermillion was on leave, but the team named Al Bellamy head athletic trainer back in April on a permanent basis.

Despite moving on to Bellamy, the door hadn't closed yet on Vermillion ... until now.

Now that the chapter on Vermillion is officially closed, the Commanders can continue to move forward from their reputation of scandal and controversy.

However, with owner Dan Snyder's investigation on sexual harassment and toxic workplace environments still ongoing, it is still a long time before the Commanders can fully break away from the unfortunate mistakes of their past.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason GAMEDAY Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Outstanding' in Camp, Says Coach

By Jeremy Brener
Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders, Running Back
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Antonio Gibson Practicing on Special Teams?

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders Helmets
News

Sports Betting Coming Soon at Commanders' FedEx Field?

By Daniel Flick
Deshaun Watson 1
News

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games; Eligible to Play Week 17 vs. Commanders

By Washington Football Staff
Cole Holcomb
News

Commanders LB Cole Holcomb 'Taking Charge' of Washington Defense

By Jeremy Brener
Percy Butler
News

The Game Is 'Slowing Down' For Commanders Rookie Percy Butler

By David Harrison
gettyimages-1414650644-612x612
News

How Much Will Commanders Starters Play vs. Chiefs?

By Jeremy Brener