Robert Griffin III - and 10 Lucky Fans - as Owners of Washington Commanders?

This isn't usually the way NFL ownership works. It's about being a billionaire and its about being "in the club.'' Power. Connections. Money.

But former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has a different idea.

"I'm down to pay for a stake,'' Griffin wrote, meaning that he would be interested in being a minority owner of the Commanders in partnership with a big hitter,

"and bring 10 fans along for the ride.''

That first suggestion is not outlandish; there is a level of credibility a new owner - should Daniel Snyder actually sell the franchise - can have if as a suitors he or she also has a celebrity ex-football star along for the ride.

The second suggestion is ... unusual.

In an additional tweet, Griffin made it clear that his offer to Washington fans would be free of charge - a piece of ownership as a gift of sorts.

We think that is probably more complicated than it seems. You know, taxes and relationships and stuff. We also wonder if, in the event such an arrangement could be executed, if the Washington "owner fans'' would end up like the Green Bay "owner fans'' ... which is really just a ceremonial thing, a certificate to hang on a wall.

But RGIII is certainly acting as if he's serious, the ex-Washington quarterback stating in a video update that "we just got our first $100 million offer to be a part of the group,'' and then later claiming he's already raised $400 million toward the purchase.

"This team,'' Griffin said, "deserves an ownership group that is diverse as the city it represents.''

How does any of that compete with a bidding group that could be led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and entertainment mogul Jay-Z? It probably doesn't. But that shouldn't stop RGIII and 10 new best friends from dreaming about it.

