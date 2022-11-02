Commanders BREAKING: Dan Snyder Finally Looking to Sell Franchise?

The Snyder saga in Washington may soon be coming to an end.

The Washington Commanders announced in a statement that co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

The organization provided the following statement:

Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions. The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.

This does not necessarily mean the Snyders will sell the team. But it makes the idea of it more realistic than ever. In essence the Synders are hiring a real estate agent to put their house on the market and attract offers, yet with no obligation to sell.

According to a report by NFL Media, the Snyders could wind up selling all or just a piece of their ownership in the team.

The Snyders have been at the forefront of controversies throughout their tenure owning the franchise since 1999.

In recent years, Dan Snyder has been the face of a toxic workplace lawsuit that eventually led him to step down from running day-to-day operations for the franchise and bestow that responsibility to his wife Tanya.

In 2021, a report showed that Snyder had multiple financial accounts for the Commanders and was sending false ticket revenue information to the league.

Snyder's controversies have led other NFL owners to condemn his actions, even going as far to say that he "needs to be removed" from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay last month.

While this information doesn't mean the Commanders will be sold soon, it could possibly tip the scales in that direction.

