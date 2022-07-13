Commanders Edit '90 Greatest' Ballot After Fan Outcry

As the Washington Commanders celebrate their 90th anniversary this year, the organization is adding 10 more players to their "Greatest" category.

A decade ago, the organization named the "80 Greatest," and now fans will vote for 10 more players to add to the list.

The Commanders released a poll of players for fans to vote for, but were surprised and outraged to see the omission of two players in particular ... offensive tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Williams played with the team from 2010-19, making seven Pro Bowls during his tenure. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, but left Washington as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. His exit with the franchise wasn't a pretty one, so that might have been the reasoning behind his omission. However, it does appear that the Commanders have listened to the feedback and changed their tune.

While RGIII was ultimately considered a bust after being the No. 2 overall pick, his rookie season in 2012 was one of the most exciting seasons put together by a Washington player. He threw for 3200 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions while rushing for 815 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His efforts won Washington the NFC East, ending their 13-year division title drought.

In recent years, Griffin has criticized the franchise, nearly releasing a tell-all book on his experience with the team. On the flip side, Griffin is still active with Washington fans, likely the reason why the fanbase was distraught when he was not included on the list.

The rest of the list includes defensive tackle Darryl Grant, defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, fullback Mike Sellers, cornerback Joe Lavender, cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Chris Cooley, running back Alfred Morris, wide receiver Santana Moss, coach Lavern Torgeson, quarterback Kirk Cousins, co-defensive coordinator Larry Peccatiello, cornerback DeAngelo Hall, kicker Chip Lohmiller, linebacker London Fletcher and running back Stephen Davis.