Ron Rivera Apologizes to Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders: 'S---, I Had A Bad Day'

"Shit,'' Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said as part of his apology to Carson Wentz for his public criticism of the QB. "I had a bad day.''

Rivera's Commanders have experienced far too many of those, the latest coming when the coach was asked what separates his 1-4 team from the rest of the winners in the NFC East.

“Quarterback,'' the Washington coach said bluntly.

There was more to his explanation. But that's the part that stuck - and stuck Rivera in a position where he owed his players an apology.

“I had a mea culpa moment,” Rivera said on Tuesday. “I created a little bit of a distraction and that’s one thing that I try not to do and it’s one thing that I’m very aware of. Again, it’s one of those things that when you misstep, people can’t wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity (for you) to explain yourself.

So, hey, that’s on me. I should know better.”

And Rivera's address to the team?

"I spoke to my team this morning,'' he said. "I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued, I didn’t present it properly, and that’s on me. So, I took accountability, told the guys that I should know better.

"And shit, I had a bad day. So, I figured...let’s move forward.”

That might be easier said than done. The beleaguered Wentz, brought here this offseason to fix the QB position (which obviously hasn't happened yet) dismissed the controversy, saying, “Coach addressed it, handled it. (It’s) nothing, for me, that I’m overly concerned about it. Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy, and he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool, and what he meant by it all.”

Still, other guys who've sat in Wentz seat are less forgiving. Former Washington QB Alex Smith - to be fair no fan of the organization - said Rivera that he was “absolutely driving a bus over his quarterback.'' And Robert Griffin III added, "You NEVER do this to your quarterback. The difference between Washington and the rest of the division is coaching.''

"Let's move forward''? Commanders fans don't have to wait long to see if that mindset takes as Washington plays the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 6 on Thursday.

