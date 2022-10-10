Commanders Big Problem? 'Quarterback,' Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words.

Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words.

What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs in the NFC East, all of which have top-notch records?

"Quarterback,'' the coach said bluntly.

Carson Wentz, Washington's prized offseason trade acquisition, tossed a interception at the goal line in Week 5 that ended a comeback attempt, resulting in a 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Wentz has now thrown six interceptions and has on-the-record taken blame for other errors, including Washington's penchant for taking sacks.

The other NFC East teams all have at least four wins at this point, and in context, Rivera was talking fully about the play of the QBs on the other four teams in contrast to the play of Wentz.

“Our QB’s done some good things and he’s had a couple games where he’s struggled,'' Rivera said. "Most of the time he’s very solid. . . . But the way he performed yesterday? Just shows you what he’s capable of. We chose him because we believe in him.''

There were ups and downs in Sunday's game, no doubt. But "belief'' in Wentz? That seems to be waning, especially when we survey the other QBs in the division who have been head-and-shoulders above him.

“Quarterback,” Rivera said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Daniel Jones of the Giants? There are serious questions about his ability. But ... They are 4-1.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles? He was thought to be a run-first QB and a questionable thrower. But ... They are 5-0.

Dak Prescott of the Cowboys? Um, he's not even playing. But ... The Cowboys have won four straight with street-free-agent journeyman Cooper Rush playing in place of the injured Dak.

Rivera said that he has “no regrets” about the decision to trade for Wentz, and that faith may pay off at some point. But those quarterbacks we just mentioned? The Commanders have already lost to Hurts. And the Commanders have already lost to Rush.

It's not the only problem, but it's "the problem.''

Quarterback.

