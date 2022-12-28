Ron Rivera Reveals Commanders Starting QB vs. Browns

Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke? The Washington Commanders have their starting quarterback moving forward.

The Washington Commanders are making a change at the quarterback position.

Head coach Ron Rivera revealed today that the team would start Carson Wentz at quarterback for Sunday's crucial game against the Cleveland Browns at home.

Wentz hasn't started a game since Week 6, when he injured his finger and needed surgery, but he relieved Taylor Heinicke during the second half of Saturday's loss against the San Francisco 49ers. In limited action, Wentz completed 75 percent of his passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Wentz will be handed the ball for the final stretch of the Commanders' schedule, where the team will likely need to win each of their final two games at home in order to clinch a playoff spot.

The Commanders currently sit in the seventh seed in the standings at 7-7-1, while the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers all sit 0.5-game back at 7-8. If any of those teams win the final two games while the Commanders lose one, Washington will be jumped in the standings.

It's quite simple. Win both games at home, and you're in the playoffs. And that task has been entrusted to the man the team traded for this offseason.

