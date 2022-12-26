After a 17-point road defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera revealed when he'll make a decision on whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz starts at quarterback next week.

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned the right to start under center because he simply kept winning ... but what now?

Following Saturday's 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Levi Stadium, the Commanders (7-7-1) are now 0-2-1 in their last three games, clinging onto the final wildcard spot in the NFC.

As the game - and winning ways - slipped away from Washington in the second half, so did Heinicke's grasp on the starting job ... which was already on thin ice entering the day.

For the contest, Heinicke finished 13 of 18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns but turned it over twice, including a fateful fourth quarter interception that resulted in his benching.

He was replaced by Carson Wentz, who started the first six games of the season before going on injured reserve with a thumb injury and lost his role as starter while Heinicke led the Commanders to five wins in six tries.

Wentz, seeing his first action since Week 6, went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown on two drives, prompting a firm quarterback controversy in Washington.

After the game, Commanders coach Ron Rivera revealed his timeline for the decision.

"We're going to evaluate the tape, talk about those things and I'll make a decision next week," Rivera said. "I'll make it early, too."

Rivera added that it was important to get a look at Wentz in game action and he believes the emergence of Washington's running game can help the offense execute at a higher level than it did during Wentz' first start.

But ultimately, Heinicke's not officially done ... yet, though Rivera didn't necessarily provide a vote of confidence in the signal caller.

Washington - potentially with a new face under center - is set to return to action next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m., though Rivera's hardly intent on waiting until gameday to deliver the final answer.

