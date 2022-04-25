Commanders Draft: Did Ron Rivera 'Drop A Hint' About Ohio State Receivers?
It is officially draft week and all speculation will soon be reality.
The Washington Commanders have been linked to many players heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media to discuss the plan for Washington.
Did Rivera drop a hint on where the Commanders could focus on Thursday night?
“Little bit of a hint. but the Ohio State receivers, you watch those guys against DBs and you go, ‘Wow. This guy’s sticking with this guy or this guy’s sticking with this guy. That’s impressive.’ So those are some of the things I try to do."
Rivera mentioned Ohio State's receivers, which means he is high on both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
During meetings, Washington spent time with both options. Early on in the draft process, it was assumed that Wilson would not be on the board at No. 11. The emergence of Drake London and Jameson Williams means there might be a chance Wilson falls to the Commanders.
This option still seems unlikely but Olave is certain to be available. The idea of pairing another Buckeye receiver with Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel, is something that the Commanders should be thinking about this week.
On the defensive side of the ball, Washington could be targeting Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame. This would give the Commanders depth at the safety position and a player with an extremely high ceiling.
It is unknown to this point what the Commanders will do at No. 11 but it is clear that they are weighing all options.