Terry McLaurin Opens Contract Talks With Washington Commanders

“We’re really excited about the opportunity we have with Terry to continue with us for a long time,'' GM Martin Mayhew says.

Terry McLaurin is entering his fourth year in the NFL. After a second consecutive 1,000-yard season, his contract has been one of the big stories coming out of Washington this offseason.

With the 2022 NFL Draft this week, the Washington Commanders have naturally had a focus there, and up until recently, McLaurin and a contract extension have not been front-burner.

But that seems to be changing ...

Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Terry McLaurin Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Terry McLaurin (left) and J.D. McKissic (right) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Tylor Heinicke (left) and Terry McLaurin (right)

“We’re really excited about the opportunity we have with Terry to continue with us for a long time,'' GM Martin Mayhew said on Monday, indicating that there have been discussions between the two sides.

What's the timeline? Consider Jonathan Allen's from a year ago. The Commanders decided to extend their centerpiece and leader along the defensive line last year. Allen did not agree to his contract extension until well after the draft. The two sides didn't agree on his four-year, $72 million deal to remain in Washington until late July.

The recent stretch of contracts given to wide receivers around the league have brought plenty of speculation on what McLaurin will get. It also makes many believe that the Commanders should have gotten the deal done already, but ...

It will get done. The Commanders insist it is so.

Davante Adams agreed to a massive contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders while Tyreek Hill did the same with the Miami Dolphins. Both pass-catchers were traded before signing their deal. McLaurin's situation is different because he is expected to sign his deal with his current team.

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Carson Wentz Getty Images Ron Rivera Justin Tafoya/Getty Images Jonathan Allen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nMS9TwRE1c

There is no real concern just yet about McLaurin staying in Washington long-term. The Commanders know that he is their No. 1 offensive weapon and one of the top receivers in football, and they acquired Carson Wentz to help make a big-time connection happen.

Maybe in this draft, more weapons will arrive. It's worth noting that coach Ron Rivera said on Monday, “Whether this (contract) is done or not in the next few days or afterward, is not going to affect what we’re thinking about the draft one way or another.”

Meaning ... Washington is planning on McLaurin - plus.