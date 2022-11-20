Taylor Time! Commanders Name Heinicke Full-Time Starter After Win vs. Texans

The Washington Commanders are putting an end to their quarterback controversy.

Following their 23-10 win against the Houston Texans, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Taylor Heinicke would be the team's new starting quarterback.

The move comes after Heinicke replaced Carson Wentz in Week 7 after the incumbent starter injured his finger against the Chicago Bears last month. Since replacing Wentz, Heinicke has led the Commanders to a 4-1 mark and has the team over .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Heinicke's individual stats have not jumped off the page. He's only thrown for 840 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in his tenure as the Commanders starter, throwing for over 250 yards in just one game during the stretch. He's also gone without throwing a touchdown in each of the last two games ... but that doesn't matter when you're winning games.

The team plays with a different energy when Heinicke has been under center and there's been inspired football over the past five games, which wasn't quite the case when Wentz was under center.

The vibes have been right, and Washington is riding the wave with Heinicke.

Heinicke and the Commanders return to the field in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons at home. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

