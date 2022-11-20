Commanders Cruise to Victory vs. Texans, Back Over .500

For the first time since Week 1, the Washington Commanders (6-5) are over .500 following their 23-10 win against the Houston Texans (1-8-1) Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Commanders established their lead early in the first quarter when cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Texans quarterback Davis Mills for a touchdown.

And it was all Commanders from there.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel flexed his versatility in the second quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, his fourth score using his legs this season.

The Commanders continued to deny the Texans on offense all afternoon long, frustrating the league's worst team.

Taylor Heinicke, who started his fifth game for the injured Carson Wentz, completed 15 of 27 passes for 191 yards. Antonio Gibson led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 69 yards. The defense racked up five sacks, including two apiece for Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat.

Washington's momentum from the past few weeks has given the team a new lease on life after starting the season 1-4. The team is peaking at the right time and playing its best football when it counts the most.

The Commanders are back in action Sunday at home when they host the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

