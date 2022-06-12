Skip to main content

Terry McLaurin Planning Contract Holdout from Washington Commanders Minicamp?

Is McLaurin on the same plane with Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown and Davante Adams and other big-name wide receivers who've been on the move this offseason?

The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things about their desire to extend wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

But they don't seem to be actually doing much of anything. So McLaurin - given the relative lack of progress - doesn't seem desirous of joining the team at this week's minicamp.

According to the Washington Post, the team is "far apart" from McLaurin and his representative regarding contract extension talks. As a result, it appears McLaurin is deciding not to show up for the team's work this week - with the Post reporting that he's headed out of town, to Florida, to train on his own ahead of the 2022 season.

While Commanders boss Ron Rivera continues to put on a "What, Me Worry?'' face - "We've had communication with him, are working with him. Just a matter of time," he has said - D.C. fans are understandably concerned ... especially given this offseason of player movement when it comes to disgruntled star wideouts.

And yes, Terry McLaurin - even without steady QB play - is a standout.

The Commanders took him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and despite unsteady QB play throughout his career, he's posted 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns, with 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Is McLaurin on the same plane with Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown and Davante Adams and other big-name wide receivers who've been on the move this offseason? The going rate for top-notch wideouts has jumped above $20 million APY, and McLaurin surely feels that he's earned a contract extension in at least that range. Meanwhile, Washington trudges on, with critics understandably wondering how new QB Carson Wentz is going to develop chemistry with a No. 1 receiver who might not be showing up to work.

