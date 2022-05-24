Skip to main content

Washington Commanders OTAs On - But Missing Terry McLaurin

The Washington wideout wants a new contract heading into the last year of his rookie deal

The Washington Commanders have seemingly been sitting on their hands with regard to a contract extension for wideout Terry McLaurin. Other receivers from the same draft class have already gotten paid, and it could be argued that McLaurin is the best of the bunch.

McLaurin is desirous of a long-term deal. He attended voluntary offseason workouts back in April but did not participate in any on-field work. But that all changed after the draft.

McLaurin has not shown up for any of the workouts this month, including the start of organized team activities Monday, and it's unclear if negotiations have begun. Said coach Ron Rivera to reporters: "Just that we've had communication with him, are working with him. Just a matter of time."

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said before the NFL Draft that he had been in contact with McLaurin's representatives.

Why have the Commanders been so slow to get a deal done? ESPN reported on Wednesday that Washington "spent mildly in free agency in part because it has budgeted for re-signing McLaurin."

And now a new deal for McLaurin has been complicated by recent contracts to other top-tier receivers like Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Davante Adams.

McLaurin will make $2.79 million this season in base salary in the final year of his rookie contract. 

In 2021, McLaurin started all 17 games and caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five touchdowns. In three seasons, McLaurin has 222 catches for 3,090 yards with 16 touchdowns.

There is no argument against his worthiness. To the contrary, it's probably hard for Washington fans to resist the temptation of wondering what McLaurin's numbers might be had he spent those three years with consistently good QB play.

The longer Washington waits to sign, or even begin to negotiate with McLaurin, just costs them money. In a draft that turns out to be loaded with receiver talent, McLaurin might be the best of the bunch, and that includes names like Brown, N'Keal Harry, Kelvin Harmon, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Hakeem Butler, Deebo Samuel, and D.K. Metcalf.

So whatever the "reasons" are for waiting, they better be good. Because each passing day increases the price for McLaurin.

