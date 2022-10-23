Terry McLaurin on Dan Snyder Controversy: 'We're Not Dumb,' Says Commanders WR

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin says the ongoing controversies involving team owner Dan Snyder "makes it tough for us on players,'' but the challenge remains to focus on what "we can control.''

Snyder and the Commanders are under investigation by the NFL and by Congress, the owner having been charged with an assortment of alleged improprieties. (See our four-part series with Snyder's attorney explaining the latest.)

Is the Commanders' 2-4 record in any way related to the front-office headlines?

"Obviously, with social media and everything that’s out there, you see what’s going on. It’s just a matter of how much you let that stuff seep in, how much you give credence to that,'' McLaurin said.

McLaurin is a centerpiece of the Commanders' built, having this offseason signed a three-year extension worth $68.4 million. As the Commanders return to action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, he and the players will be tasked with concentrating on what matters on the field.

"None of us are dumb,'' he said. "We know what’s going on. But at the same time, how are you going to let it affect what’s going on, on the field? I think as players, that’s what we can control.”

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.