Ravens 17, Commanders 15: Washington Can't Complete Comeback
The Washington Commanders are walking out of the preseason winless following a 17-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday evening at M&T Bank Stadium.
With the loss, the Ravens improve to 3-0 and have won 24 consecutive preseason games dating back to 2016.
The Commanders had a chance to snap that streak ... multiple, in fact. But Washington failed to capitalize.
The final opportunity came on a two-minute drive at the end of the game, which ended in a turnover on downs inside Washington territory with 1:27 to go.
Trailing 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Sam Howell delivered an impressive scoring drive that resulted in Reggie Bonnafon receiving touchdown, but the team couldn't connect on the two-point conversion that would have tied the game.
The Commanders haven't made the most of their opportunities.
Howell, a fifth-round rookie from North Carolina, played the entire game as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke rested. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.
The Commanders had numerous chances to win the game, settling for three field goals, two of which ended red zone drives.
Kicker Joey Slye knocked down three field goals, but he also missed a fourth attempt that would have given Washington the points necessary to win the game.
Ultimately, the loss tonight doesn't mean much for the Commanders because everyone resets for the start of the season when it kicks off in two weeks' time.
For the Commanders, the season opens at home against No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.