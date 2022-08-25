Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Roster Fight Set For Baltimore

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders were already going to limit how much their starters play on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, but after another player left the practice field early this week, the pitch count may get even tighter.

And that's where we start this final training camp notebook of the year.

KAMREN CURL WALKS OFF

Washington has been dealing with injuries throughout training camp, but until this week they've been contained mostly to the tight end and offensive line groups.

That changed earlier this week when second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis left the field with a left leg or foot ailment, and got worse when starting safety and expected buffalo nickel Kam Curl walked off the practice field early on Thursday.

The good news is he walked off and didn't look all that uncomfortable while doing so, and there certainly wasn't a limp.

So hopefully it was just cramps or a 'tweak' as they say, and two weeks between now and the regular season is enough time for No. 31 to get back on the field.

BUBBLE PLAYERS READY TO COMPETE

Saturday marks the final preseason game of the year, and after that, the Commanders will begin the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

There are a handful of players looking to make their mark. My top three who seem to be closest to securing spots are:

WR Alex Erickson (Dax Milne is on the roster as far as I see it, as is Cam Sims)

TE Amari Rogers

S Jeremy Reaves

ONE MORE CHANCE

It won't be long before the conversation around fan and media circles starts up about whether or not quarterback Sam Howell is ready to be the Commanders' starter.

If Carson Wentz puts a strong season together, then the debate may be held out a bit longer, but regardless people are going to want Howell to be the second quarterback this time next year.

On Saturday, Howell gets his last chance to give those debaters real evidence to support or argue any takes, making this weekend even more important for him than just about anyone else already assured a roster spot.