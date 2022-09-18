WATCH: Carson Wentz, Commanders Score First Touchdown vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders have started the second half with authority.

Trailing 22-0 to the Detroit Lions and being limited to under 100 yards of total offense in the first half, the Commanders came out firing.

A four-yard run by Antonio Gibson put Washington on schedule to start the drive, and quarterback Carson Wentz found rookie receiver Jahan Dotson for a 40-yard completion down the middle on the next play.

An incomplete pass followed by a short completion to receiver Terry McLaurin set up a critical 3rd and 5 for the Commanders inside the redzone.

Not only did Washington convert, but it put points on the scoreboard for the first time all game, as Wentz found receiver Curtis Samuel for a 15-yard touchdown on a wheel route.

The reception marked Samuel's third of the game, and the score was his second in as many contests. It was Wentz's fifth touchdown pass as the Commanders' signal caller.

The Wentz-to-Samuel connection capped off a five-play, 64-yard drive that took just over two minutes off the clock, serving as a clear statement that the Commanders were ready to turn the page after the first half.

Wentz had a rough first half, posting just 59 yards through the air and being sacked four times, one of which resulted in a safety.

Washington trailed in the fourth quarter a week ago before Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives. While the margin is bigger now than it was then, plays - and drives - like the one finished by Samuel is all the Commanders need to get back into the game.

