Carson Wentz, Jared Goff Cross Paths Again in Commanders vs. Lions Matchup

Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz will forever be linked throughout their football lives. And the next chapter of their crossed careers comes Sunday when Wentz's Washington Commanders (0-1) travel to the midwest to face Goff's Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Goff and Wentz might as well have carbon-copy careers at this point because the pair have shared several career-defining moves on their paths.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was a highly-touted prospect who the Los Angeles Rams traded up several spots to take. Goff elevated the Rams' ceiling, bringing them to a Super Bowl in 2018 but ultimately fell short. In 2021, the Rams traded Goff to the Lions after failing to continue the team's success. Now in Detroit, Goff is looking to bring the Lions back to the playoffs.

"He's had some success in his career, very similar to what our guy has had," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Our guy's had a lot of success in his career as well. So, these are just two guys that have another opportunity with another team and that's really the crux of it is that, you know, they have opportunities somewhere else.”

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was also a highly-touted prospect who the Philadelphia Eagles traded up several spots to take. Wentz elevated the Eagles' ceiling, kicking off a Super Bowl run in 2017 before a torn ACL (which he suffered against Goff's Rams) sidelined him for the playoffs. In 2021, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts after failing to continue the team's success. Wentz nearly brought the Colts to the playoffs last year, but after falling short, Indianapolis traded him to Washington, where he hopes to finish what he started last season in bringing a team back to the postseason.

Goff and Wentz will forever be tangled in their NFL stories, and the newest chapter comes Sunday when the Lions and Commanders face off in Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.