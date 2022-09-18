Live In-Game Updates: Lions 12, Commanders 0 at End of 1st

The Washington Commanders will make their first road trip of the season Sunday, as the team marches into Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions for a Week 2 matchup.



The Commanders (1-0) are coming off a thrilling 28-22 win last weekend that saw the Washington offense get two touchdowns in the fourth quarter - including a go-ahead score by rookie receiver Jahan Dotson with under two minutes left - to put the game away as the Jags went scoreless in the final 10 minutes.



Carson Wentz went 27 of 41 passing for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in his Commanders debut and will look to give the Lions (0-1) a second-straight loss after Detroit fell 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in its season opener.

Though the Lions had just a 3-13-1 record last season, the Commanders will have to keep an eye on a handful of talented players in coach Dan Campbell's offense.

Receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J Chark both caught touchdowns in Week 1 and are quarterback Jared Goff's top targets on the outside.

However, Detroit's most dangerous weapon is running back D'Andre Swift, who rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He carried an injury designation with an ankle injury leading to Sunday's bout with Washington, though NFL Network reported that he could he see "selective" usage. This could give the Commanders an edge on the road.

The Lions receive the opening kickoff and will begin at their own 25-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

The Commanders' defense comes out strong, as Jamin Davis gets the sack of Goff, forcing the Lions into a three-and-out on their opening drive.

change of possession

Washington will begin at its own 32-yard line.

But Detroit defense got in on the early action, forcing Wentz and the Washington offense into a three-and-out as well.

change of possession

The Lions were facing another three-and-out, but Goff found St. Brown for a 49-yard catch-and-run.

FIELD GOAL LIONS: The Commanders defense held strong in the red zone, forcing Lions kicker Austin Siebert to settle for a 35-yard field goal to give Detroit an early 3-0 lead.

change of possession

The Commanders were unable to do anything on their second offensive possession, as a intentional grounding penalty by Wentz killed the drive from the start. Washington went three-and-out again.

change of possession

Swift takes the first carry of Detroit's next possession 50 yards down to the Commanders' seven-yard line.

But Washington held up on the goal line, forcing the Lions too turn it over on downs after Detroit went for it on 4th and goal.

change of possession

SAFETY LIONS: Wentz was strip-sacked in the end zone, giving the Lions two points on the safety for a 5-0 lead and the ball back.

Lions receiver Kalif Raymond then returned the punt 52 yards into the red zone for Detroit.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Goff scrambles and finds St. Brown for a 13-yard touchdown. The Lions built a 12-0 lead.

change of possession

The Commanders went three-and-out for the third straight drive and have still yet to pick up a first down as the first quarter draws to a close.

change of possession

Washington then gave up a 23-yard gain on the last play of the quarter, as Goff found receiver Josh Reynolds on the throw.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Lions 12, Commanders 0

SECOND QUARTER

***

