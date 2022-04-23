WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Washington Reunion?

DeSean Jackson is undecided on his future but could return to the NFL under the right circumstances

The Washington Commanders could be in the market for a new veteran to add to the wide receiver corps this offseason, with Terry McLaurin's contract status still up in the air.

McLaurin very well could return, but until his extension is signed, anything is possible next season.

But could another explosive veteran presence be in the cards for the Commanders?

Former Commanders, Rams, and most notably, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is still mulling over the options for his future, but during a recent visit with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss, left the door open for a return.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit."

"To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me," Jackson continued. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

So what could make the difference for Jackson? For the situation to be right, it would have to start with the right quarterback.

However, Jackson wants to play with a great quarterback, not just a good one.

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said.

For the Commanders, Carson Wentz could qualify as a great talent. But a great quarterback? That is far from certain.

However, in two years of partnership with Wentz in Philadelphia, Jackson did show promise with Wentz at the helm, catching 23 passes on 36 targets for 395 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 17.2 yards per catch.

There will be plenty of other options available for Jackson, with Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay, Aaron Rogers needing help in Green Bay, and Dak Prescott losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason.

© Jerry Habraken/ Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC DeSean Jackson Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Carson Wentz © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Carson Wentz

Not to mention the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams looking to add even more to the roster.

But the chance to return to familiar stomping grounds, with a familiar quarterback in Wentz, should not be discounted either.