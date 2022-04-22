Skip to main content

Commander Carson: Is Wentz The Answer At QB?

Have the Commanders found their long-term solution at quarterback?

It's been a long time since the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C. has had a bonafide franchise-level starting quarterback. 

Alex Smith Throw 2 © Matt Kartozian 2020 Dec 13

Former Washington QB Alex Smith

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Former Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Taylor Heinicke

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Washington was in the running for former Lion's signal-caller Matthew Stafford before Los Angeles wowed Detroit with a package that sent him to the Rams. The Commanders were having discussions with Seattle to bring Russell Wilson to D.C. before Denver made them an offer they couldn't refuse. 

In 2018, the franchise traded for former No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith, whose career - and almost his life - ended with a gruesome injury that season. Last season the club brought in NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was injured and done for the year in Week 1.

Washington's poor luck at quarterback isn't for a lack of trying

The latest attempt to bring in a quarterback involved former No. 2 overall pick, Carson Wentz. 

Wentz has had little success the last couple of seasons and is now on his third team in as many seasons. But does the organization think Wentz is the long-term solution or just a temporary placeholder until better talent arrives?

Malik Willis

Liberty's Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett

Pitt's Kenny Pickett

Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Ron Rivera

Washington coach Ron Rivera

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, “(Wentz) is viewed by [Washington] coaches as more than just a bridge player or even an experimental fix.” That would seem to coincide with coach Ron Rivera's comments earlier regarding Wentz when he said the former Colt and Eagles quarterback is "what we're looking for" as a franchise quarterback option.

If that's the case, it's unlikely the Commanders will be in the market for a quarterback with the 11th pick in next week's NFL Draft, and it also brings into question the future of quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Washington.

Time will tell, but if Wentz's recent history is any indication, Washington will still be searching for a solution at quarterback after the upcoming season. However, the 2023 NFL Draft may prove to be deeper at that position than it is in 2022. 

