Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week; Can He Maintain Pace?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is preparing to help his team improve to 2-0 this weekend when they face the Detroit Lions. If he plays like he did this past weekend, there's a good chance the Commanders can win again.

Dotson had a memorable debut Sunday, catching three passes for 40 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner. His efforts have declared him the first Pepsi Offensive Rookie of the Week of the season.

“It was definitely pretty cool getting that first one under my belt," Dotson said following Sunday's game. "First game, [QB] Carson [Wentz] just giving me a chance, we’ve been talking about it ever since I got here, and he got here. I can make plays for this team and that’s what I was able to do.”

Dotson was one of four wide receivers to score two touchdowns this week. The others were Devin Duvernay (Baltimore Ravens), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) ... pretty good company to be associated with.

While it will be difficult for Dotson to nab a pair of scores every week, the rookie doesn't appear nor act like one. His approach to the game reminds you of a veteran, which can be extremely valuable to the Commanders moving forward.

"I knew since I was a little kid that I wanted to do this and excel at the highest level," Dotson said. "I devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college making sure that I was ready for this moment. You guys saw it today I made a couple plays but that’s not all I can do, I’m ready to make even more plays for this team and get this team on a win streak. I’ve been ready all my life.”

We'll see what other tricks Dotson has up his sleeve Sunday when the Commanders face the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

