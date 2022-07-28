Commanders Update Injury Status for Starting Center Chase Roullier; When Will He Practice?

The Washington Commanders received some good news Thursday with starting center Chase Roullier cleared to participate in practice, effective immediately.

The team announced that Roullier will be activated back onto the main roster after being placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List earlier this week.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Roullier played just his first season in 2021 where he appeared in fewer than 13 games. He missed the final nine games of the season after fracturing his fibula in Week 8.

In doing so, he proved his ability as one of the top run-blocking centers in the game and held his own well in pass protection as well.

The good news is that Roullier has been in recovery since November, so he has a relative head start in making it back to actively practicing and playing.

In order for the offense to succeed, new quarterback Carson Wentz needs to stay upright.

Wentz has been sacked 30 or more times in every year of his career apart from his sophomore season in 2017. Wentz likely would have reached that mark had he not missed the final three games to injury, but the team won the Super Bowl when Wentz was sacked the least in his career.

There's no guarantee the Commanders will win the Super Bowl if Wentz can evade opposing pass rushes, but having Roullier back on board and nearly a full training camp for the pair of them to develop that center-quarterback chemistry is crucial to Washington's success this season.