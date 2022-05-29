Skip to main content

Where Does Commanders OL Chase Roullier Rank Among NFL Centers? - PFF

Roullier is looking to bounce back from injury in 2022.

With Brandon Scherff no longer a member of the Washington Commanders, center Chase Roullier now becomes the longest-tenured member of the offensive line.













Roullier, who turns 29 this August, was a sixth-round pick made by Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Roullier played in just 13 games, starting in seven before fully joining the starting unit in 2018. Now, Roullier is entering his fifth season as the starting center in Washington, but he's looking to prove himself more than ever.

Before last season, Roullier signed a four-year, $40.5 million extension. However, he missed nine games after fracturing his fibula in early November.

He's looking to prove that he deserved the extension the Washington front office gave him before the season and that he is one of the best centers in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus agrees, listing him as the 10th-best center in the league in their latest rankings.

"Roullier has steadily improved his overall PFF grade in each of his first five NFL seasons out of Wyoming, jumping from 64.4 as a rookie to 83.7 last year before going down with a broken leg in Week 8," PFF wrote. "Over the last two seasons, Roullier grades out in the 90th percentile of all qualifying centers in PFF pass-blocking grade and the 89th percentile as a run-blocker on zone runs."













Those who ranked ahead of Roullier were Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers), Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions), Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), J.C. Tretter (free agent), Ben Jones (Tennessee Titans), Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Rodney Hudson (Arizona Cardinals) and David Andrews (New England Patriots).

Maybe Roullier can climb up the ladder with an impressive 2022 campaign.

