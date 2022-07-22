Skip to main content

Commanders DE Chase Young: Breaking Records in 2022?

Chase Young has high expectations in 2022.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young had a season to forget in 2021.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young struggled in his sophomore campaign, recording just 1.5 sacks and landing on injured reserve with a torn ACL in early November.

However, ESPN believes Young will bounce back in his third season as one of the sack leaders in 2022 if he can stay healthy.

“Well, I look at a guy like Chase Young,” McFarland said. “He’s coming off an ACL injury, obviously. His rookie year he had 7.5 sacks and he was just going to build on that last year, but the ACL popped up, he got injured. I think he’s gonna be motivated—not only didn’t he make the top 10, but motivated coming off the ACL.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cole Turner
Play

Commanders Madden TE Ratings: Where's Rookie Cole Turner?

Cole Turner was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round.

By David Harrison55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
cosmi 76
Play

Rising Star? Commanders Tackle Remains Bright Spot

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi continues to show promise as a future star.

By Arnav Sharma21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Three-Year Outlook Holds ‘Major Questions’

Tied to the move for quarterback Carson Wentz, the future in Washington is in doubt.

By David Harrison23 hours ago
23 hours ago

“If he can stay healthy for 17 games, he will approach 20 sacks in the National Football League and approach the forced fumble record,” McFarland said. “He is that type of disruptive and dynamic athlete at the defensive end position for the Washington Commanders.”

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year and record 20 sacks, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.

Cole Turner
News

Commanders Madden TE Ratings: Where's Rookie Cole Turner?

By David Harrison55 minutes ago
cosmi 76
News

Rising Star? Commanders Tackle Remains Bright Spot

By Arnav Sharma21 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Three-Year Outlook Holds ‘Major Questions’

By David Harrison23 hours ago
Washington Commanders cornerback, Benjamin St-Juste
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Cornerbacks

By David HarrisonJul 21, 2022 11:09 AM EDT
Deshazor Everett
News

Commanders Ex Captain Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Girlfriend

By Mike FisherJul 21, 2022 7:59 AM EDT
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders Madden WR Ratings: Where's Rookie Jahan Dotson?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 21, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Anthony Barr
News

Signing Anthony Barr: Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 20, 2022 1:37 PM EDT
Deion
News

Former Washington DB Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State University

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 20, 2022 12:59 PM EDT