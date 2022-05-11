Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Receives Prestigious Award

Awarded each year, Rivera is the second Washington member to win in as many years

Some things are inalienable, and nobody can take away the demonstration of resilience and perseverance Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera displayed during the 2020 NFL Season.

Because of this, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) selected him as the 2022 recipient of the George Halas Award.

The Halas Award is given to a player, coach, or staff member in the NFL who overcomes adversity and is given out each year.

Last year Washington quarterback Alex Smith was the recipient of the award following his comeback from a terrible leg injury, suffered in 2018.

Rivera's win comes after the coach was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2020, his first season as the head coach in Washington.

Despite this fact, and continued treatment through training camp and into the season, Rivera missed zero games, oftentimes receiving IV treatments during halftime.

Not only did he continue to coach his team while receiving proton therapy and chemotherapy, but he also led them to a division title and playoff appearance, fighting a strong battle in an attempt to upset the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In January of 2021, Rivera announced he was cancer-free.

Rivera becomes the fourth member in Washington's football history to win the award following quarterback Billy Kilmer in 1976, cornerback Pat Fisher in 1978, and Smith.

Other nominees for the award this year were Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The very first player to receive the Halas Award was quarterback Joe Namath in 1969.

Coaches in the NFL often times have to ask their players and personnel to reach down inside of themselves to find another gear or level of effort to find success.

For those within the Washington Commanders organization, the efforts and resilience of Rivera serve as an example of overcoming what may lay ahead.