How Many Games Will Washington Commanders Win in 2022?

An analytical prediction for how the Commanders will fair on the field this coming season

I would be highly surprised if another seven-win season got Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera fired after the 2022 NFL Season, but it would turn the heat up under his seat I'd imagine.

rivera dotson

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera with receiver, Jahan Dotson

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders coach, Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders coach, Ron Rivera

Fortunately for Rivera, the team, and the fans who are starving for consistently winning football, it appears we may get a better output this coming season. 

Although, it may only be one game. 

That, according to NFL.com's analytical projections which predict the Commanders to win 7.7 games in 2022. We'll round that up to eight. 

Of course, this would mean yet another sub-.500 season for Rivera's squad and would leave Washington on the outside of the NFL Playoffs tournament for a second-straight season. 

While the Commanders get a less than stellar projection, the Dallas Cowboys are predicted to be NFC East Division champions once again, with mathematical measurements predicting 9.2 wins for them. 

The Philadelphia Eagles come in with the same projection as Dallas, while the New York Giants round out the bottom of the division, projected to win 6.8 games. 

Unsurprisingly, it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that lead the NFC in projected wins, expected to win 11.7 of them. 

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams come in at 11.5 while the Green Bay Packers sit just a bit lower at 10.9. 

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

WFT - Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

WFT - Eagles Gibson

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills lead the way with 11.6 wins predicted, and the Chiefs take the AFC West with 10.4 wins, but by a slim margin as the Chargers come in with a 10.2 win projection themselves. 

Of course, games aren't won on computers or with algorithms, so the actual win/loss totals will depend on the players, coaches, and the all intrusive injury bug. 

At least now the Washington Commanders know where the analytics see them. As the 2022 NFL Season draws closer.

