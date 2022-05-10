Commanders HC Ron Rivera Shares Need For Linebackers: 3 Free Agents Washington Could Sign

Ron Rivera wants a veteran, and there are a couple options in the free agent market.

While the Washington Commanders addressed a lot of their needs during the NFL Draft, there's one position in particular that needs a little bit more tweaking.

“Well, I think if we’re looking at one position, it is gonna be linebacker,” Rivera said. “We have a good number of guys here. We’re very pleased with the number of guys we have here, but we don’t have another veteran-type guy once we get past Khaleke [Hudson], so right now, we’re just too deep. We’d like to get a few more guys to be a bit deeper there.”

Last year, the Commanders drafted Jamin Davis in the first round expecting him to play middle linebacker, but when he wasn't adapting well enough to the position, the team decided to move him to the outside.

Cole Holcomb is expected to be the starting middle linebacker, but Rivera wants some more veteran insurance behind him and backup Khaleke Hudson.

Here's a look at three players Washington could sign to fill the need:

Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Cole Holcomb Jamin Davis Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Jamin Davis

Dont'a Hightower

Hightower spent a decade with the New England Patriots, but finds himself a free agent leading into the summer.

There probably isn't a veteran out there that can play effective football without as much experience as Hightower.

Last season, Hightower recorded 64 tackles in 15 games with the New England Patriots. If he can post similar numbers while also providing veteran leadership, Hightower can be a big boost for the team.

Nick Kwiatkoski

Kwiatkoski is visiting with a few teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, and won't be a free agent for too much longer.

In fact, Kwiatkoski has two visits scheduled with unknown teams, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

One of those teams could be the Commanders given Rivera's recent comments.

Kwiatkoski's 2021 season ended in a season-ending injury after eight games, so he comes with a little more risk, but if he can get anywhere close to his 2020 production (81 tackles in 12 games), he could be a plus for Washington.

Joe Schobert

In 2017, Joe Schobert was a Pro Bowl linebacker after just his second season with an extremely bright future.

But now, the 28-year-old is searching for his fourth team in as many seasons. He's recorded triple-digit tackles for five consecutive seasons and hasn't had a lot of luck going for him. He was cut this March by the Pittsburgh Steelers after they were able to clean nearly $8 million in cap space.

There appears to be a lot of good football left for Schobert, so signing him in Washington could be the best move for him going forward.