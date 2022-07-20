Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Linebackers

Ask just about anyone about the Washington Commanders’ biggest roster weakness this season and you’ll likely get the same answer: linebacker.

Given that this group is considered to be the weakest, we’re going to have a little twist at the end of this one, as we look at three linebackers to watch when training camp starts next week.

COLE HOLCOMB

The fourth-year linebacker is getting his shot at being a true leader in the group despite the fact he’s playing beside 2020 first round NFL Draft pick Jamin Davis.

Holcomb quietly led the team in tackles last season with 142 of them. 43 more than safety Kamren Curl who finished second.

Having a defensive back as one of the team leaders in tackles isn’t usually a good thing, so while Holcomb is looking to lead his defense to an improved standard in 2022, he’ll look to continue doing so from the front.

JAMIN DAVIS

If we’re being honest, the NFL game looked to be too much for Davis last season as a rookie coming out of Kentucky.

But he also flashed at moments, reminding everyone why the Commanders were high on him to begin with.

Recording 76 tackles and one sack in 16 games isn’t going to be enough to satisfy anyone wanting to see the team get good value for the pick spent on Davis.

But he’s focused, moving on from the past, and playing faster as he gets ready for his second season.

The real tests will be regular season opponents, but the preseason and training camp will give us a much better look, and an idea of what we can expect from Davis in year two.

EVERYONE ELSE (INCLUDING FAs)

There are veterans like Jared Mayo and Khaleke Hudson who likely have their spots solidified.

But if Washington takes a fifth linebacker into the season, we don’t have a clear answer as to who that is right now.

Coach Ron Rivera said there were a few young guys he liked before breaking from the team’s mandatory minicamp, but there still stands the possibility Washington adds a free agent as well.

There are two former Tampa Bay Buccaneers that present interesting possibilities in the free agent pool.

Kevin Minter is the elder of the two, and a former special teams captain for the 2020 Super Bowl Champions.

While he’s played a valuable role for the Bucs until this year, the potential and rise of younger linebackers in Tampa has led to his being allowed to become a free agent.

Then there’s Kwon Alexander, an exciting athlete who gives all of his energy on the field, but has suffered several injuries derailing a once promising career.

After leaving Tampa following a torn ACL in the 2018 NFL season, Alexander spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, playing no more than 12 games with each.

Perhaps a lesser role without as much strain on his body would do Alexander some good, and Washington could certainly benefit from his energy.

The Commanders linebacker group is very top-heavy, and shallow at the same time.

Not a good combination, and even if Davis steps up in year two, the position will be one talked about in the off-season to follow no matter what happens this year.