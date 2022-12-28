Commanders 'Air Traffic Controller' Kam Curl Eyeing Return Sunday vs. Browns?

Defensive back Kamren Curl didn't play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. And the Washington Commanders sorely missed him.

The Washington Commanders secondary is expected to get a little healthier ahead of the team's biggest game of the season.

Kam Curl, who missed the team's loss Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, is improving in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Commanders have allowed more than 21 points in just four games this season. Curl has sat out of three of those games. The one he played came in Week 3 against the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles, his season debut.

Head coach Ron Rivera had a positive update on Curl's rehab in Tuesday's press availability.

"Watching him in rehab today and seeing him do some of the one-legged stuff, I think he's a lot closer than, than he was last week,” Rivera said.

Rivera also explained why Curl is so valuable to the team's secondary and how important he is to the success of the unit.

"He's a little bit of an air traffic controller," Rivera said. "He can help get guys lined up and he's one of those guys that thinks very quickly on his feet. So, if he sees somebody outta place, he can get himself in the position to help take up that spot."

With Chase Young finally back from tearing his ACL, the Commanders have a chance to have their healthiest defense yet this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

