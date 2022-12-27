Commanders Looking to Sign Extension For DT Daron Payne?

Daron Payne is having a career year for the Washington Commanders in the final season of his rookie contract.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne picked a good year to have a good year.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Payne was all but certain to sing his swan song with the Commanders, and that was evidenced in the draft earlier this spring when the team selected fellow Alabama alum Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

However, Mathis' season ended in Week 1, meaning the team would have to rely on Payne more on the defensive line ... and he's delivered.

Payne's 9.5 sacks lead the team and he's on pace to break his personal record for tackles in a season.

Bleacher Report has identified Payne as one of the seven players deserving of an extension this offseason.

"Young interior defenders who can rush the passer get paid on the open market," Bleacher Report writes. "Payne already has a projected value of $14.2 million annually, and that number could skyrocket if he actually becomes available. There are potentially 31 other franchises that would be interested in scooping up a 25-year-old defensive tackle with double-digit-sack potential."

If the Commanders don't pay Payne this offseason, another team will. And in order to amplify one of the strengths of the team, re-signing Payne should be one of the team's top priorities this offseason.

