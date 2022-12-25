Commanders 'Felt' Absence of Safety Kamren Curl in Loss vs. 49ers, Says Ron Rivera

Without one of the best safeties in the game, the Washington Commanders tried to rotate guys into his spot with minimal success.

For the Washington Commanders, a two-game losing streak coming off the back of a 37-20 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers isn't the worst stretch they've been on.

Going back to Week 13 against the New York Giants, the Commanders have failed to get a win in their last three contests.

Part of the reason they've been knocked off the winning path Washington was on prior to Week 13 is the play of the quarterback at times, but also injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

At times across the winless period, we could point to plays and situations where guys like linebacker Cole Holcomb, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, or safety Kamren Curl were sorely missed.

In San Francisco, it was Curl.

"We felt it," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said of Curl's absence.

And while it's a short quote, it's an accurate one.

Without Curl, three different safeties got snaps in the defensive backfield next to Darrick Forrest, who played all 52 defensive reps.

Pro Bowl special teams player Jeremy Reaves got 44 snaps while Percy Butler got six on defense.

Bobby McCain was in for a total of 34 defensive reps as well, trying to help cover his usual starting nickel role and help ease the absence of Curl.

It didn't work.

And as a result, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was able to hit big passes of 25, 33, 34, and 54 yards.

Many of those resulted in touchdowns and/or came on third downs.

Of course, Curl's presence isn't only felt in the passing game.

And we could also make the case that he'd have been able to contribute positively to Ray-Ray McCloud's 71-yard touchdown run for San Francisco.

The Athletic's Ben Standig took it one step forward, noting an interesting data point that feels much more than anecdotal.

Turns out Week 16 wasn't the only time Washington felt the absence of their star safety.

And with two games left, if they can't get Curl back on the field, this data suggests the Commanders will likely feel the sting of an early vacation.

Missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive year.

