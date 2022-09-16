Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Due For Another Big Game vs. Lions?

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are waltzing into Week 2 looking for another victory, and if they come out on top Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions (0-1), running back Antonio Gibson will likely have another big game.

Even though most of the attention after last week's win surrounded the strong play of wide receivers Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, it was actually Gibson who led the team in both rushing and receiving yards. Gibson racked up 58 yards on the ground on 14 carries and seven catches for 72 yards.

After that performance, it's hard to believe that Gibson was likely expected to be demoted to a backup spot in favor of Brian Robinson Jr., but after the rookie running back was shot twice in the knee late last month, the third-year pro has another opportunity that he doesn't want to waste.

"I think as he's matured as a player, you know, being in year three, he's able to carry more mentally and physically," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said.

Drafting Robinson was key in allowing Gibson become a bigger part of the receiving game, which only helps the Commanders become more dynamic on offense.

The Commanders want to be unpredictable on offense and give each team a different look every week to become a little more dynamic, and that includes this week's game against the Lions. But having a player like Gibson allows you to be more versatile as an offense and it plays right into the Commanders' strengths.

The Commanders and Lions kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. in Detroit.

