Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Becoming 'Pass-Catching Threat' on Offense

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is slowly transitioning into an all-purpose option for head coach Ron Rivera.

The 24-year-old has not only run the football, but now he is starting to be an option out of the backfield for Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz (when or if he returns). Rivera says that getting Gibson out in space creates a serious threat to the opposing defense.

"There's a threat that if he gets out in space and catches the ball, he can immediately impact the offense because he is already down field or he's out in space where he can make people miss," Rivera said via the team's official website.

In eight of his nine games, Gibson has been targeted at least three times out of the backfield. His second-highest total came in a narrow 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as he caught all seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Gibson was also targeted eight times against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, as he caught seven passes for 72 yards.

What is the secret to Gibson's success as a pass-catcher? According to his running back coach Randy Jordan, it's understanding the scheme and where the play fits.

"I think the biggest thing for him is that you look at his maturation process," said Jordan. "He understands the scheme. He understands where the play is supposed to fit."

Gibson's rushing numbers are down (only 328 through nine games), as he rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. But he has nearly surpassed his receiving total of 294 yards (he currently has 239), which points to production as a pass catcher.

The 24-year-old was used as an all-purpose back last season, but that has gone up a level through nine games, and Washington is benefitting from his athleticism and power with ball in hand.

