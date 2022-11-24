'They're Dialed In': Falcons HC Arthur Smith Discusses Commanders Defense

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are on a tear, as they say in the football world.

Winners in five of their last six contests the Commanders have not only played their way into conversations around the league, but they're also right in the thick of the NFC Playoff race as well.

Another victory this weekend would give them three-straight in this current run, and match Washington's win totals from the past two seasons with five still left to play.

But their opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, is aware of what makes them good. And plan on doing everything they can to combat it.

"(Daron) Payne and (Jonathan) Allen they make life miserable inside," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in a phone conference with Washington media on Wednesday. "(Montez) Sweat's had a good year...And there's a lot they've obviously invested in it, and it's not just putting first-round picks, it's getting the right guys and they seem to have hit on all those guys. James Smith-Williams is playing, (Casey) Toohill, I mean they roll them all in there, and another guy that pops out on tape is (Efe) Obada. Just a guy that's relentless."

As you might suspect with an NFL head coach, Smith is right. And there aren't many teams that can boast a defensive front as deep as the Commanders' and as effective.

Even without defensive end Chase Young, who will once again be a frequently discussed player as the team decides whether or not this is the week he returns from a knee injury suffered last November.

Despite missing Young all season, Washington has a top-10 rush defense in both yards per game and carry.

Not good news for an Atlanta squad that relies heavily on their rushing attack.

"They're hard to move up front," Smith said. "They're stout going through that first level of the defense and they're fast on the back end. You don't see a lot of mistakes. I mean the last six or so games they're dialed in. And it's all coordinated from the top down, from the third level, second level (and) certainly to the first level."

High praise from the opposing coach ahead of game day.

And it may be genuine acknowledgment embellished by a little coach-speak as Smith tries not to provide Washington with any bulletin board material.

But those in the NFL business don't typically shower Hall of Fame compliments on opponents, just to keep their names off the pegboards.

"(Jonathan) Allen's got that damn-near Reggie White hump move countering back inside which is a problem," Smith said of the Commanders' star captain and defensive tackle. "We got our work cut out for us up front."

