15 Years Later: Commanders Honoring Life and Memory of Safety Sean Taylor

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday plans to reveal a Memorial installation in honor of the 15th Anniversary of safety Sean Taylor's passing during their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor passed away on November 27th, 2007, just one day after he was shot in an attempted robbery of his Miami, Florida home.

"We're going to miss him," former Washington coach Joe Gibbs said at the time of his passing. "I'm not talking about as a player. I'm talking about as a person."

The plans involve the Memorial, launching a limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project line of merchandise, and '21' decals worn by Commanders players on the field.

"Headlining the day, the team will reveal the Sean Taylor Memorial installation pregame at 11:45 a.m. on the main concourse outside of section 132," the team said via press release. "Sunday also will mark the official launch of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project limited-edition merchandise line that was designed and inspired by Sean Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor...All proceeds from this merchandise launch will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives."

With the league's annual My Cause, My Cleats initiative coming up, the team also announced that Miami-based custom sneaker designer Soles by Sir has designed a pair of cleats in Sean's honor.

Those will be on display in Legends Plaza on Sunday along with others.

This weekend will be the second in a row the Commanders will wear decals honoring the memories of victims of gun violence, after mourning the loss of three University of Virginia players recently shot and killed by a former teammate.

