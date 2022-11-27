Washington Got 'Past the Negativity,' Says Coach Ron Rivera: Commanders 19-13 Over Falcons - Live Blog

The Washington Commanders played host to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in a game where both teams would be aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive. ... and the Washington aim hit the target with a last-second clutch 19-13 victory.

Said coach Ron Rivera, who recorded his 100th win as an NFL coach: "“They believed in what they can do. There’s was a lot of negativity they had to get passed. They found a common bond.''

And how did we get here ... to the point at which Washington has won six of its last seven to get to 7-5? A chronological look at the day ...

For Washington these hopes continue to look grim due to the success and competitiveness of the NFC East this season. But after the New York Giants lost on Thanksgiving to the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders are now just a game back of third place and still have a realistic shot of moving into a Wild Card spot if things fall in their favor.

And in order to get to where they want to go, the Commanders will continue to rely on quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

"I just think he just needs to keep doing what he's doing," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "We have some plays where he missed some throws or we've had some negative plays obviously that have come up. Just eliminate those, but just keep playing his game. He doesn't have to do anything special or different. Bring the energy that he brings and play smart football."

The Falcons (5-6) head into Sunday with a worse record than the Commanders, but have a chance to stay in contention for first place in a middling NFC South with a win.

The Falcons will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled for an 11-yard gain on 3rd and 2 to open up the drive.

Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier had back-to-back carries to move the chains again.

But the drive stalled a few plays later after Mariota found running back Cordarrelle Patterson for no gain on third down.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 47-yard field goal to give the Falcons an early lead after an 11-play, 46-yard drive.

Falcons 3, Commanders 0

change of possession

Heinicke began the drive with a 26-yard gain to a wide-open receiver in Terry McLaurin.

On the ensuing 3rd and 3, Heinicke then found receiver Dyami Brown for a diving 17-yard grab to move the chains.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Heinicke connected with rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. out of the backfield as he trucked his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown catch.

Commanders 7, Falcons 3

change of possession

Mariota found Patterson for a 15-yard gain to begin the drive before taking an eight-yard quarterback keeper of his own on the next play.

But the Falcons punted three plays later after a four-play drive.

change of possession

Heinicke found tight end Logan Thomas for a seven-yard completion before running back Antonio Gibson picked up the first down on a three-yard carry.

But the Commanders were forced into fourth down three plays later and a punt.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

change of possession

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley rushed for 12 yards on the first play of the drive before catching a one-yard pass on the next snap.

Mariota then rushed for runs of seven and 11 yards, respectively, the second of which moved the chains on 3rd and 2.

Allgeier then rumbled his way for a 15 yards to move the chains on 2nd and 11.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota lobbed a four-yard touchdown to tight end MyCole Pruitt to give Atlanta the lead.

Falcons 10, Commanders 7

change of possession

Robinson took back-to-back carries to move the chains to begin the drive before Gibson took consecutive carries of his own.

McLaurin then broke free for a 13-yard catch on 3rd and 9 to move the chains. Heinicke then found Gibson for a 14-yard gain on a catch-and-run.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Washington stalled inside the red zone and had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye.

Falcons 10, Commanders 10

change of possession

Mariota found receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 23-yard gain to begin the drive before connecting with him again for seven yards a few plays later.

The Falcons gave it Patterson on 4th and 1 but he was stopped short as Atlanta turned it over on downs with 24 seconds left in the half.

turnovers on downs

INTERCEPTION COMMANDERS: Heinicke threw his first pass of the drive into heavy coverage as Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker picked him off and returned it for 11 yards.

change of possession

But after a 16-yard catch from tight end Anthony Firkser, Koo's 58-yard attempt came up short right before half.

HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Commanders 10

THIRD QUARTER

Robinson Jr. rushed down the left sideline for a 21-yard gain on 3rd and inches to move the chains.

Heinicke was nearly picked off by AJ Terrell, but the call was reversed after replay showed the ball hit the ground. The Commanders punted on the next play.

change of possession

The Falcons quickly went three-and-out after only managing a five-yard carry from Allgeier.

change of possession'

The Commanders continued to set the tone, giving Robinson Jr. four straight carries to begin the drive.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Heinicke connected with tight end John Bates for a 16-yard touchdown to give Washington the lead. Slye missed the extra point.

Commanders 16, Falcons 10

change of possession



Mariota rushed for a 14-yard gain to move the chains after Patterson rumbled for 21 yards of his own.

But after the two chunk plays, the Falcons had to settle for a field goal.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Koo hit a 48-yard field goal to make it a three-point game.

Commanders 16, Falcons 13

change of possession

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

The Commanders continued to pound the rock with a trio of running backs to get down into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye connected on a 45-yard field goal to extend the lead.

Commanders 19, Falcons 13

change of possession

The Falcons went three-and-out after a sack of Mariota on second down halted the drive.

change of possession

The Commanders returned the favor with a three-and-out as well.



change of possession

FINAL: Commanders 19, Falcons 13

