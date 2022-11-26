Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Needs to 'Keep Doing What He's Doing,' Says Coach Scott Turner

The 6-5 Washington Commanders face the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at FedEx Field in a game with serious NFC and division implications for Ron Rivera's team.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been a focal point in turning the Commanders' season around. After starting 2-4, Heinicke stepped in for Carson Wentz, who injured his finger against the Chicago Bears, and the results have followed to the tune of a now 6-5 record.

Heinicke, who was named the starter by Rivera, has rattled off four wins in the last five games to put his team firmly in playoff contention.

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner has liked what Heinicke has brought to the table so far.

"I just think he just needs to keep doing what he's doing," Turner said. "We have some plays where he missed some throws or we've had some negative plays obviously that have come up. Just eliminate those, but just keep playing his game. He doesn't have to do anything special or different. Bring the energy that he brings and play smart football."

The improvement in Washington's offense since Heinicke took over has been noticeable for Turner. With Wentz, the Commanders only surpassed 20 or more points twice. Heinicke has done it in four of his five games and a big part of that has been how the Commanders have gone about their business on offense.

"I've really been happy with how physical our front's been playing," Turner said of his offense. "Obviously the Philly game but running it 40 times against the Texans too. Those guys are really coming into their own that way. The guys are playing fast on the perimeter. I think the backs are just getting better and better the more they play. It's just more just in a general sense of just play. Guys are playing faster, playing with more confidence and just playing together."

The Falcons and Commanders kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

